Newly appointed U.S. Defence Attaché calls on Sri Lanka’s Defence Secretary

Posted by Editor on July 3, 2025 - 5:33 pm

The newly appointed Defence Attaché at the Embassy of the United States of America in Colombo, Lieutenant Colonel Matthew House, paid a courtesy call on Sri Lanka’s Defence Secretary, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), today (July 3) at the Ministry of Defence in Sri Jayawardenepura, Kotte.

During the meeting, the two officials engaged in a cordial discussion covering a wide range of topics, including enhancing defence cooperation, fostering mutual understanding, and exploring new avenues for collaboration between the two nations.

The visit marks an important step in further strengthening the longstanding defence partnership and the shared commitment to regional stability and security.

The Defence Secretary extended his best wishes to the new Defence Attaché in the discharge of his official duties in Sri Lanka and expressed appreciation for the sustained support and partnership extended by the United States.

This meeting reaffirms both countries’ shared vision of promoting peace, security, and strategic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Military Liaison Officer of the Ministry of Defence was also present on the occasion.