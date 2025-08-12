Constitutional Council approves appointment of Priyantha Weerasooriya as IGP
Posted by Editor on August 12, 2025 - 3:47 pm
The Constitutional Council has approved President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s recommendation to appoint Acting Inspector General of Police Priyantha Weerasooriya as the 37th Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Sri Lanka.
The approval was granted at a meeting of the Constitutional Council held today (August 12), chaired by Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Constitutional Council approves appointment of Priyantha Weerasooriya as IGP August 12, 2025
- Former Homagama councilor shot dead in Meegoda August 12, 2025
- Arrest warrant issued for former Minister Rajitha Senaratne August 12, 2025
- Cabinet approves removal of Railway General Manager August 12, 2025
- Renuka Ekanayake resigns from National Police Commission August 12, 2025