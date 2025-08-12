Constitutional Council approves appointment of Priyantha Weerasooriya as IGP

Posted by Editor on August 12, 2025 - 3:47 pm

The Constitutional Council has approved President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s recommendation to appoint Acting Inspector General of Police Priyantha Weerasooriya as the 37th Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Sri Lanka.

The approval was granted at a meeting of the Constitutional Council held today (August 12), chaired by Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne.