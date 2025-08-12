Former Homagama councilor shot dead in Meegoda

Posted by Editor on August 12, 2025 - 2:39 pm

The former Homagama Pradeshiya Sabha member, Shantha Mudunkotuwa, who sustained serious injuries from gunfire while traveling on a motorcycle on Atigala Road in Meegoda around noon today (August 12), has passed away.

According to reports, a group traveling in a car launched a shooting attack on Mudunkotuwa.

He was admitted to Homagama Hospital with severe injuries, but unfortunately, he succumbed to his wounds.

The motive behind the shooting has not yet been revealed, though it has been disclosed that Mudunkotuwa had previously filed several complaints with the police regarding land disputes.

The police have launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the suspects involved in the attack.