Arrest warrant issued for former Minister Rajitha Senaratne

Posted by Editor on August 12, 2025 - 1:14 pm

Former Minister Rajitha Senaratne, who has been named as a suspect in a bribery investigation, has been ordered to be arrested and presented before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

The decision was made by Additional Magistrate Pasan Amarasena today (August 12) after reviewing evidence presented by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

The Bribery Commission stated that Senaratne has been obstructing the investigation by refusing to provide a statement, despite multiple requests to do so.

This failure to cooperate is seen as an attempt to hinder the ongoing investigation into allegations of corruption.

Senaratne’s arrest comes amid continued efforts by the CIABOC to probe these allegations.