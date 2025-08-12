Cabinet approves removal of Railway General Manager
Posted by Editor on August 12, 2025 - 9:13 am
The Cabinet of the Sri Lankan Government has approved the removal of Railway General Manager Dhammika Jayasundara from his post.
The decision, made during the Cabinet meeting held yesterday (August 11), follows ongoing administrative concerns within the department.
Transport Minister Bimal Rathnayake had recently submitted a special proposal to the Cabinet recommending his removal.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Constitutional Council approves appointment of Priyantha Weerasooriya as IGP August 12, 2025
- Former Homagama councilor shot dead in Meegoda August 12, 2025
- Arrest warrant issued for former Minister Rajitha Senaratne August 12, 2025
- Cabinet approves removal of Railway General Manager August 12, 2025
- Renuka Ekanayake resigns from National Police Commission August 12, 2025