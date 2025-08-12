Cabinet approves removal of Railway General Manager

The Cabinet of the Sri Lankan Government has approved the removal of Railway General Manager Dhammika Jayasundara from his post.

The decision, made during the Cabinet meeting held yesterday (August 11), follows ongoing administrative concerns within the department.

Transport Minister Bimal Rathnayake had recently submitted a special proposal to the Cabinet recommending his removal.