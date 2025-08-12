Renuka Ekanayake resigns from National Police Commission

Renuka Ekanayake has stepped down from her role as a member of the National Police Commission

She sent her resignation letter in writing to the Constitutional Council.

The National Police Commission is led by retired High Court Judge Lalith Ekanayake and is made up of six members.

After Renuka Ekanayake’s resignation, there are now two unfilled positions on the commission, one due to her departure and another that has been vacant for a long time.

Renuka Ekanayake, who is a former Ministry Secretary, was recently called to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

She was asked to give a statement for an ongoing investigation into the importation of dairy cattle from Australia between 2012 and 2017.

She is married to Saman Ekanayake, who served as Secretary to former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe.