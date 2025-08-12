Kalpitiya Police seize massive stock of drugs and contraband

Posted by Editor on August 12, 2025 - 8:34 am

Kalpitiya Police have arrested a suspect and seized a large stock of illegal goods during a raid in the Eththalaya area in Thihaliya on the night of August 11, 2025.

A team of officers from the Kalpitiya Police Station carried out the operation within the Kalpitiya Police Division. They found 379 kilograms of beedi leaves, 281,200 narcotic pills, 6,000 cigarettes (30 cartons), and a stock of various medicines that had been smuggled into the country via sea routes.

The suspect, a 25-year-old resident of the Eththalaya area, is now in custody. Kalpitiya Police are conducting further investigations.