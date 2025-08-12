Kalpitiya Police seize massive stock of drugs and contraband
Posted by Editor on August 12, 2025 - 8:34 am
Kalpitiya Police have arrested a suspect and seized a large stock of illegal goods during a raid in the Eththalaya area in Thihaliya on the night of August 11, 2025.
A team of officers from the Kalpitiya Police Station carried out the operation within the Kalpitiya Police Division. They found 379 kilograms of beedi leaves, 281,200 narcotic pills, 6,000 cigarettes (30 cartons), and a stock of various medicines that had been smuggled into the country via sea routes.
The suspect, a 25-year-old resident of the Eththalaya area, is now in custody. Kalpitiya Police are conducting further investigations.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Constitutional Council approves appointment of Priyantha Weerasooriya as IGP August 12, 2025
- Former Homagama councilor shot dead in Meegoda August 12, 2025
- Arrest warrant issued for former Minister Rajitha Senaratne August 12, 2025
- Cabinet approves removal of Railway General Manager August 12, 2025
- Renuka Ekanayake resigns from National Police Commission August 12, 2025