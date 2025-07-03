Police fire tear gas as clashes erupt in Kahawatte

Posted by Editor on July 3, 2025 - 6:25 pm

A tense situation broke out in Kahawatte this afternoon (July 3) following the funeral of 22-year-old Imantha Suranjana, who was recently shot dead.

Sri Lanka Police were forced to use tear gas to control angry villagers who clashed with officers after the funeral.

Imantha, a resident of the Kahawatte area, was reportedly murdered for giving information to the police about a drug trafficking operation.

His funeral took place today (July 3) at the family burial ground. Shortly after the funeral, villagers expressed strong anger toward the police, accusing them of mishandling the investigation and demanding immediate justice.

Around 150 police officers had been deployed to the area for security.

The situation escalated when villagers, including Imantha’s relatives, began attacking the police with stones.

The police initially withdrew from the area but later returned with reinforcements. Tear gas was used to disperse the crowd, leading to injuries among several villagers.

In a separate incident, a group of individuals reportedly set fire to a three-wheeler belonging to the suspect linked to Imantha’s murder.

Investigations are ongoing as authorities continue to monitor the area for further unrest.