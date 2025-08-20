Former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon’s anticipatory bail rejected

Posted by Editor on August 20, 2025 - 11:50 am

Former Inspector General of Police Deshabandu Tennakoon’s anticipatory bail application, filed to avoid arrest, was rejected today (August 20) by Colombo Fort Magistrate Nilupulee Lankapura.

The application was taken up in court, and the Magistrate issued the order denying the bail request.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General informed the court that Tennakoon has been named as a suspect in the “Aragalaya” protest case.