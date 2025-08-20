Sri Lanka to issue driving licences for persons with disabilities

The Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) in Sri Lanka has announced that driving licences will now be issued to people with certain disabilities, including hearing impairments and physical disabilities.

The programme first started as a pilot project in the Gampaha district in 2022. It was carried out under strict regulations, and authorities confirmed that no accidents were reported during that period.

In 2024, the initiative was expanded, allowing individuals with disabilities between the ages of 18 and 60 to officially obtain driving licences.

According to officials, these licences must be renewed every two to four years.

Experts explained that the applicant must own a vehicle under their name, and the licence will clearly state that it was issued under the disability category.

Authorities also said that vehicles driven under this scheme must display a special symbol on both the front and back, so that the public and other road users can easily identify them.