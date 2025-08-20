Former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon arrested

Former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon has been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

He was taken into custody by a team of CID officers at his residence in Mirihana.

The arrest is linked to investigations into the attack on peaceful protesters of the ‘Aragalaya’ movement at Galle Face Green in Colombo on May 09, 2022.

Tennakoon is accused of aiding and abetting the attackers by failing to carry out his duties during the incident.

He is expected to be produced in court.