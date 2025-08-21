Former Army soldier arrested over killing of ex-Pradeshiya Sabha member

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting and killing of former Homagama Pradeshiya Sabha member, Shantha Mudunkotuwa.

The incident took place on the morning of August 12, 2025, in the Gahanuwala area under the Meegoda Police Division.

According to police, the suspect, believed to be the gunman, was arrested on yesterday (August 20) in the Nagarawewa area under the Hambantota Police Division. He is a 34-year-old former army soldier residing in Barawakumbuka.

Investigations have revealed that the suspect had also attempted two other shootings with the intention of committing murder in Avissawella and Kollupitiya.

Acting on information provided by him, officers recovered a locally-made 9mm firearm, four 9mm bullets, two locally-made 12-bore firearms, and 6 grams of the drug ‘Ice’ hidden in Hanwella.

The CID is carrying out further investigations.