Judge Frank Caprio dies at 88
Frank Caprio, a retired municipal judge in Rhode Island who gained online fame as a caring jurist and host of Caught in Providence, has died at the age of 88.
His official social media accounts announced Wednesday that he “passed away peacefully” after “a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.”
Caprio described his courtroom as a place “where people and cases are met with kindness and compassion.” He was known for dismissing tickets or showing leniency even while administering justice.
Last week, Caprio posted a short video on Facebook saying he had “a setback,” was back in the hospital, and asked people to “remember me in your prayers.”
Caught in Providence was filmed in his courtroom and featured his folksy humor and compassion. Clips from the show have received more than 1 billion views on social media.
(Courtesy: AP)
