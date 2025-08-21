Postal Department warns striking employees

Posted by Editor on August 21, 2025 - 9:18 am

The Sri Lanka Postal Department says steps will be taken against postal employees who continue to refrain from reporting to duty due to the ongoing strike.

Postmaster General Ruwan Sathkumara stated that the Ministry of Health and Mass Media has also been informed and that measures will be implemented accordingly.

Postal employees have launched this strike despite their leave being cancelled.

Convener of the United Postal Trade Union Front, Chinthaka Bandara, said the strike will not be called off until solutions are provided to their issues.

The strike is being carried out based on 19 demands, including overtime allowances and the implementation of fingerprint attendance.