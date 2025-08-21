President meets Archbishop and Catholic Bishops’ Conference

A meeting was held yesterday morning (August 20) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo between His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith, Archbishop of Colombo, members of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Sri Lanka (CBCSL), and President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

During the meeting, the Cardinal briefed the President on matters discussed at the tri-annual meeting of the Catholic Bishops. The Cardinal and Bishops also conveyed to the President the views and proposals currently emerging within the Catholic Church.

The Archbishop of Colombo was accompanied by members of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Sri Lanka, led by its President, Bishop Harold Anthony Perera.