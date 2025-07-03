Motorcycle chase ends in crash, two arrested near Lellama

July 3, 2025

Two suspects were arrested by police officers at midday today (July 3) after attempting to flee from a roadblock near Lellama, in the Dungalpitiya Police Division.



The incident began when officers signaled a motorcycle, traveling from Negombo toward Pamunugama, to stop for inspection.

The rider ignored the police signal and sped away, prompting officers to give chase.

During the pursuit, the motorcycle collided with a parked lorry.

The rider then abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, while the passenger was apprehended at the scene along with the motorcycle.

Police later managed to arrest the fleeing rider as well.

He had sustained injuries from a police gunshot during the chase and was admitted to Negombo Hospital for treatment.

The arrested suspects are aged 31 and 44, and are residents of the Thalahena and Negombo areas.

Dungalpitiya Police are continuing investigations into the incident.