Batticaloa set for enhanced transportation services

Posted by Editor on July 3, 2025 - 10:10 pm

A special District Development Committee meeting was held yesterday (July 2) at the Batticaloa District Secretariat to address long-standing issues in public transport and highways in the district.

The meeting was led by Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development, Sunil Handunnetti, who also serves as the Chairman of the Batticaloa District Coordinating Committee. He was joined by Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation, Bimal Rathnayake.

Officials from key sectors such as transport, highways, water supply, and civil aviation took part in the meeting. The goal was to take direct action and make decisions to improve services and meet the needs of the public more effectively.

As part of the government’s program to provide a formal and high-quality public transport service, plans were made to identify current challenges in the Batticaloa District and work toward long-term solutions based on public demand.

Given Batticaloa’s growing importance as a tourist destination, the discussion also included proposals to enhance convenience for tourists. These include using the district’s international airport more effectively and expanding transport services to attract more visitors.

After the meeting, Minister Bimal Rathnayake visited the Batticaloa Depot, where several refurbished buses, which had been out of service, were reintroduced into public use. This move is expected to strengthen the region’s transport system.

Eastern Province Governor Jayantha Lal Ratnasekera, Members of Parliament, District Secretaries, and many public officials also attended the event.

Minister Handunnetti emphasized the importance of working together beyond ethnic and religious lines, stating that building a united and developed Sri Lanka is a shared responsibility that requires full dedication.