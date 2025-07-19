Sri Lanka to issue temporary driving licenses for tourists from August 2025

July 19, 2025

The Department of Motor Traffic has announced that a procedure to issue temporary driving licenses at Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake for tourists arriving in Sri Lanka will commence in August 2025.

Commissioner General Kamal Amarasinghe stated that the program is currently in its final stage of preparation.

He mentioned that a few remaining legal formalities are expected to be completed soon, after which the program can be launched.

Temporary driving licenses will be issued for periods of 14 and 30 days.

Furthermore, Kamal Amarasinghe added that tourists staying in Sri Lanka for longer periods will have the opportunity to obtain a driving license valid for up to eight years.