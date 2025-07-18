Sri Lanka taps defence sector to boost entrepreneurship
A key meeting led by Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd) was held today to explore how the defence sector can support entrepreneurship and business development in Sri Lanka.
The high-level discussion, titled “National Entrepreneurship Development and Business Startup – Defence Contribution,” took place at the Deputy Minister’s office and brought together top officials from both defence and economic sectors.
Deputy Minister of Industries and Entrepreneurship Development, Chathuranga Abeysinghe, also took part, along with senior leaders including the Army and Navy Commanders, Chief of Staff of the Air Force, the Chairman of the Ranaviru Seva Authority, Chairman of Rakna Arakshaka Lanka Ltd (RALL), and other senior officials from the Ministries of Defence and Industries.
The meeting focused on a Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Development Strategy Framework under the theme “A Thriving Nation – A Beautiful Life.”
The Deputy Minister of Defence stressed the importance of involving retired military personnel in these initiatives.
He said that their experience, discipline, and skills can play a major role in strengthening the country’s economy, while also honoring the service of veterans.
Key topics discussed included:
- Supporting veteran-led start-ups
- Providing training and skill development opportunities
- Promoting innovation and technology transfer
- Creating defence-backed innovation hubs
- Making better use of underutilized resources for business growth
The group agreed that the defence sector can be a powerful contributor to national development not only through security, but also by helping build a stronger, more inclusive economy.
This collaboration marks a step forward in using the knowledge and discipline within the armed forces to create new opportunities for veterans and to support Sri Lanka’s economic progress.
