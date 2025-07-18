Rajitha Senaratne’s bail plea rejected by court

Posted by Editor on July 18, 2025 - 3:55 pm

An anticipatory bail application filed by former Minister Rajitha Senaratne, seeking his release before a potential arrest by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), was rejected by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (July 18).

Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali Jayatunga rejected the application after considering submissions made by the petitioner’s lawyers and CIABOC officials.

Senaratne’s attorneys filed the anticipatory bail application on July 14, 2025, before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court, seeking his release in anticipation of a possible arrest by the CIABOC.

The Commission informed the court that it intends to arrest the suspect in connection with an alleged financial loss of Rs. 26.2 million to the government.

This loss is said to have occurred due to the awarding of a sand excavation project at the Kirinda Fisheries Harbour to a Korean company.

Rajitha Senaratne has been named as a suspect in the case, which involves the alleged illegal awarding of the sand dredging project resulting in significant financial loss to the government.

Despite being notified to appear before the CIABOC and provide a statement regarding the matter, Senaratne failed to do so, leading to the decision to proceed with his arrest.