MP Jagath Vithana’s son arrested over illegal vehicle
Posted by Editor on July 19, 2025 - 5:20 pm
The son of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Jagath Vithana has been arrested by the Panadura Walana Anti-Vice Unit in Mathugama.
He was taken into custody in connection with the alleged possession of an illegally assembled vehicle.
