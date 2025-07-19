Jul 19 2025 July 19, 2025 July 19, 2025 NoComment

MP Jagath Vithana’s son arrested over illegal vehicle

Posted by Editor on July 19, 2025 - 5:20 pm
Police officers arresting a suspect on the street

(Photo: AI generated)

The son of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Jagath Vithana has been arrested by the Panadura Walana Anti-Vice Unit in Mathugama.

He was taken into custody in connection with the alleged possession of an illegally assembled vehicle.

