‘Gal Ibba’ arrested with Rs. 1.1 Million worth of ICE

Posted by Editor on July 19, 2025 - 6:34 pm

Gayan Prabath, also known as Gal Ibba, a member of an organized crime gang, has been arrested in Bopitiya, Matugama.

He was found in possession of a quantity of the drug known as ICE.

The arrest was made by officers from the Kalutara Crime Division.

Police say the suspect had previously lived in Dubai but was deported due to various charges.

During the arrest, officers also seized a mobile phone believed to have been used for drug trafficking.

According to authorities, the estimated street value of the ICE found with the suspect is around Rs. 1.1 million.

Gal Ibba is scheduled to be produced before the Matugama Magistrate today (July 19).

Police investigations are ongoing.