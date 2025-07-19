Nilantha Jayawardena removed from Sri Lanka Police service

The National Police Commission of Sri Lanka has decided to terminate the service of Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police (SDIG) Nilantha Jayawardena from the Sri Lanka Police.

SDIG Jayawardena, the former Director of the State Intelligence Service (SIS), was placed on compulsory leave by the National Police Commission in July 2024, pending an internal investigation.

The decision to terminate his service was made following the conclusion of a disciplinary inquiry related to the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks. The decision was confirmed by the Commission today (July 19).

On September 27, 2024, the Attorney General filed contempt of court charges against Nilantha Jayawardena for failing to pay Rs. 75 million in compensation to the victims of the Easter Sunday bombings, as ordered by the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka.

On October 7, 2024, Jayawardena informed the Supreme Court, through his legal counsel, that he had fully settled the compensation ordered for the victims.

On January 12, 2023, the Supreme Court ruled that former President Maithripala Sirisena, former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando, former Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara, former National Intelligence Chief Sisira Mendis, and former Chief of State Intelligence Nilantha Jayawardena had violated Fundamental Rights by failing to prevent the Easter Sunday attacks despite having received prior intelligence.

The Court ordered former President Maithripala Sirisena to pay Rs. 100 million in compensation. Former IGP Pujith Jayasundara and former SIS Chief Nilantha Jayawardena were each ordered to pay Rs. 75 million. Former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando was ordered to pay Rs. 50 million, and former National Intelligence Service Chief Sisira Mendis was ordered to pay Rs. 10 million.