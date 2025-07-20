Five dead in Meemure van tragedy

Posted by Editor on July 20, 2025 - 10:24 am

The death toll from the van accident that occurred yesterday (July 19) afternoon in the Karandagolla area of Meemure has risen to five.

A group from the Mirigama area was traveling to Meemure village on a leisure trip when the accident occurred.

The van involved in the accident had tumbled about 30 meters from an upper bend to a lower bend on the steep main road, before coming to a stop near the road.

At the time of the incident, there were six individuals inside the van. Local residents assisted in rescuing them and admitted them to the hospital.