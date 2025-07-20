Five dead in Meemure van tragedy
Posted by Editor on July 20, 2025 - 10:24 am
The death toll from the van accident that occurred yesterday (July 19) afternoon in the Karandagolla area of Meemure has risen to five.
A group from the Mirigama area was traveling to Meemure village on a leisure trip when the accident occurred.
The van involved in the accident had tumbled about 30 meters from an upper bend to a lower bend on the steep main road, before coming to a stop near the road.
At the time of the incident, there were six individuals inside the van. Local residents assisted in rescuing them and admitted them to the hospital.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- MP Rohitha’s daughter evades arrest in vehicle probe July 20, 2025
- Five dead in Meemure van tragedy July 20, 2025
- Nilantha Jayawardena removed from Sri Lanka Police service July 19, 2025
- ‘Gal Ibba’ arrested with Rs. 1.1 Million worth of ICE July 19, 2025
- MP Jagath Vithana’s son arrested over illegal vehicle July 19, 2025