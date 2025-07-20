Jul 20 2025 July 20, 2025 July 20, 2025 NoComment

Five dead in Meemure van tragedy

Posted by Editor on July 20, 2025 - 10:24 am

Van accident site in the Karandagolla area of Meemure, Sri Lanka

The death toll from the van accident that occurred yesterday (July 19) afternoon in the Karandagolla area of Meemure has risen to five.

A group from the Mirigama area was traveling to Meemure village on a leisure trip when the accident occurred.

The van involved in the accident had tumbled about 30 meters from an upper bend to a lower bend on the steep main road, before coming to a stop near the road.

At the time of the incident, there were six individuals inside the van. Local residents assisted in rescuing them and admitted them to the hospital.

FB Share
WhatsApp
REPLY