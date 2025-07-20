MP Rohitha’s daughter evades arrest in vehicle probe

Posted by Editor on July 20, 2025 - 10:58 am

The Panadura Walana Anti-Vice Unit stated that they visited a residence in Nugagoda, Kalutara, yesterday (July 19) to arrest the daughter of Parliamentarian Rohitha Abeygunawardena in connection with an investigation into an illegally assembled vehicle.

However, neither the suspect nor her husband was present at the residence.

Rasika Vithana, the son of Parliamentarian Jagath Vithana, was taken into custody yesterday (July 19) in the town of Mathugama by officers of the Panadura Walana Anti-Vice Unit, along with the suspicious vehicle in question.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that the jeep had been purchased from the daughter of Rohitha Abeygunawardena.