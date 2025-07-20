Sri Lanka PM unveils bold education reforms: smaller classes, better training

Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Education, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, emphasized the government’s commitment to improving classroom conditions and overall education quality, during an awareness event on education reforms held on July 19 at the Dakshinapaya Auditorium in Galle.

Speaking at the fourth provincial awareness program aimed at education authorities in the Southern Province, the Prime Minister said the government plans to limit the number of students per classroom to 25–30.

She stressed that quality education is not possible when 50 or 60 students are packed into a single classroom.

Dr. Amarasuriya thanked education officials for their cooperation and explained that these reforms have been a priority even before the current government came into power. “We consulted experts, listened to views from various sectors, and developed policies that align with national needs,” she said.

She added that the reforms go beyond updating the school curriculum. They include improving teacher professionalism, restructuring education administration, and developing infrastructure to ensure all children have access to quality education. “This is not about personal or political gain, it’s about fulfilling our duty to the country,” she noted.

Acknowledging public debate on the reforms, Dr. Amarasuriya said, “There are those who criticize without understanding and others who do so for political reasons. But we know this is a tough, yet necessary process. The people elected us to fix these issues.”

One of the key areas under reform is teacher training. The Prime Minister pointed out that the curricula of teacher training colleges have not been updated in 16 years. From August, the government will begin training teacher trainers to strengthen the system.

Deputy Minister of Vocational Education, Nalin Hewage, also addressed the gathering. He highlighted plans to integrate vocational education into the school system, giving students the opportunity to explore vocational paths based on their talents, not just academic performance. “We want students to enter vocational education with dignity,” he said.

The event was attended by Southern Province Governor Bandula Harischandra, MP Nihal Galappaththi, Education Ministry Secretary Nalaka Kaluwawa, Southern Province Chief Secretary Sumith Alahakoon, and senior officials from the Ministry of Education, the Department of Examinations, the National Institute of Education, and Zonal Education Directors.