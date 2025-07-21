21 injured in head-on bus crash in Kegalle

Approximately 21 individuals were injured in a horrific accident involving a collision between two buses in the Galigamuwa area of Kegalle this morning (July 21).

Police stated that the accident occurred around 5:00 AM when an SLTB bus traveling from Weragodella towards Kegalle collided with a private bus heading from Kegalle to Ratnapura.

The injured were admitted to the Kegalle and Warakapola hospitals.