21 injured in head-on bus crash in Kegalle
Posted by Editor on July 21, 2025 - 8:25 am
Approximately 21 individuals were injured in a horrific accident involving a collision between two buses in the Galigamuwa area of Kegalle this morning (July 21).
Police stated that the accident occurred around 5:00 AM when an SLTB bus traveling from Weragodella towards Kegalle collided with a private bus heading from Kegalle to Ratnapura.
The injured were admitted to the Kegalle and Warakapola hospitals.
