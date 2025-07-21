Sri Lanka Police set for salary hike in 2026

Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Priyantha Weerasooriya, has announced that Sri Lankan police officers may receive a salary increase next year, as part of ongoing efforts to improve the welfare and professionalism of the police service.

He made these remarks at an event held in the Sabaragamuwa Province yesterday (July 20) to distribute school supplies to children of police officers.

Addressing both health and financial concerns, the Acting IGP revealed that the overall health condition of many police officers is worrying. “About 20% to 40% of officers suffer from non-communicable diseases (NCDs), and another 30% have not undergone medical check-ups. Only 30% are in good physical health,” he said. He noted that the rising number of NCDs among officers is mainly due to stress at work and family-related problems.

Weerasooriya added that the current salaries of police officers are very low and that President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has already been informed of the situation. Following this, steps are now underway to introduce a new salary structure next year.

He further said that the police service is working to streamline duties, improve performance, and enhance the image of the police as a professional and dedicated service to the public.