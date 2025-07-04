Ex-soldier shot dead in Ragama

A 45-year-old man was shot dead on the night of July 3, 2025, in the Batuwatta area of Ragama, according to Sri Lanka Police.

The incident occurred in front of a residence on Grama Sanwardhana Mawatha, and Ragama Police launched an immediate investigation upon receiving information about the shooting.

Police said the victim, a resident of Batuwatta and a former member of the armed forces, died at the scene.

He was identified as ‘Army Upul’ and was reportedly an accomplice of underworld figure ‘Ganemulle Sanjeewa’.

According to police, the shooting was carried out by two unidentified gunmen who arrived in a three-wheeler.

A pistol is suspected to have been used in the attack.

Following the magistrate’s inquiry, the victim’s body was taken to Ragama Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Ragama Police are continuing investigations to identify and arrest the suspects involved.