Duminda Dissanayake transferred to prison hospital

Posted by Editor on May 25, 2025 - 11:00 am

Former Minister Duminda Dissanayake has been transferred to the prison hospital.

Prison Spokesperson Gamini B. Dissanayake stated that this was done in accordance with a court order issued for him to receive medical treatment.

The former minister, who was arrested by the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID), was remanded until May 29, 2025, after being produced before Mount Lavinia Acting Magistrate Shantha Kumara yesterday (May 24).

He was arrested in connection with the discovery of a gold-plated T-56 assault rifle at the Havelock City apartment complex in Colombo.

At that time, investigating officers informed the court that, when the suspect was referred to the Judicial Medical Officer (JMO), the JMO confirmed that he was in poor health.

Therefore, the officers informed the court that the suspect would be admitted to the prison hospital.