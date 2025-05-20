Police investigate gold-coloured T-56 rifle found at Colombo apartment

Posted by Editor on May 20, 2025 - 5:00 pm

A 68-year-old woman has been taken into custody after she was reportedly seen carrying a gold-coloured T-56 assault rifle into her apartment at the Havelock City housing complex in Colombo, police said.

According to Police Spokesman SSP Buddhika Manatunga, the incident was reported after a security officer at the complex noticed the woman removing what appeared to be a gold-plated firearm from the boot of her vehicle. She was then seen carrying the weapon into the apartment building.

The security team detained the woman and the weapon and immediately informed police through the emergency hotline 119. Officers from the Wellawatte Police arrived at the scene, inspected the residence, and took the woman into custody. The rifle, which was found inside a bag, was also seized.

Although the weapon is believed to be a T-56 assault rifle, police have not yet confirmed whether it is authentic. Investigations are ongoing to verify the nature of the firearm and to determine how it came into the woman’s possession.

Wellawatte Police are continuing inquiries into the incident and are looking into any other individuals who may be connected to the case.