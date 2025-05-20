Ministry of Defence establishes Internal Affairs Unit to strengthen anti-corruption efforts

Posted by Editor on May 20, 2025 - 7:33 pm

The Ministry of Defence today established its Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) at its headquarters, as part of the government’s wider efforts to fight corruption and improve transparency in public service delivery.

The move follows a directive issued through a Presidential Secretariat Circular, under the guidance of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, and in line with the 2025–2029 National Anti-Corruption Plan. All state institutions are required to set up such units to allow the public to submit complaints and inquiries about government services.

The IAU at the Ministry of Defence was launched under the leadership of Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retired). He highlighted the importance of the initiative, noting that proper implementation is essential for achieving the expected results.

He also explained the benefits of the unit to Ministry staff and reminded them that all public officials have a duty to support the anti-corruption program.

The unit is responsible for identifying and evaluating corruption risks, strengthening internal security measures, and promoting accountability within the institution. It must submit an annual report on its activities and progress to the Presidential Secretariat and the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

The head of the new unit, Mrs. Priyangani Hewarathna, officially introduced the IAU to Ministry staff during the event. The ceremony was attended by senior officials including the Chief of National Intelligence, Additional Secretaries of the Ministry, the Director General – Planning (Disaster Management), and other staff officers.