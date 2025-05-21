Sri Lanka launches card payments on expressways today
The Ministry of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation states that toll payments on expressways in Sri Lanka via card will begin today (May 21).
In a statement, the Ministry noted that card payment facilities have been enabled at the exit gates of the Southern Expressway, the Colombo–Katunayake Expressway, and the Mirigama–Kurunegala section of the Central Expressway.
It further stated that these services will be operational from today at 35 interchanges and 119 exit gates.
According to the Ministry, this initiative is being implemented under the government’s digitalization policy, aiming to establish an efficient transportation service in the country by using modern technology to make public life easier and faster.
