Ramith Rambukwella appears before CIABOC

May 21, 2025

Ramith Rambukwella, son of former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, appeared before the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) this morning (May 21), following a court order issued by the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

He was summoned to give a statement in connection with a major corruption investigation involving his father.

The case revolves around the alleged misuse of over Rs. 8 million in public funds between 2021 and 2023, during Keheliya Rambukwella’s tenure as Minister of Mass Media, Health, and Environment. The CIABOC alleges that the former minister appointed close associates to his private staff and then unlawfully obtained government allowances in their names.

It is also alleged that these individuals did not perform any official duties.

Ramith Rambukwella has now been officially named the second suspect in the case. According to CIABOC, he failed to respond to multiple previous requests to appear before the Commission, citing reasons such as being out of Colombo or hospitalized.

CIABOC officers told the court that Keheliya Rambukwella directed two private staff members Moditha Rathnayake and Sumith Yasaratne to open a bank account at a private bank in Pilimathalawa. Funds were then deposited into this account as salaries, allowances, and overtime payments for five individuals listed as private staff members.

However, investigations revealed that these individuals did not carry out any government work.

Furthermore, CIABOC stated that the former minister gave standing instructions to the Pilimathalawa bank branch to transfer money from this account to 15 people living in the Kandy area, who were reportedly his close associates and political supporters.

Some of the funds withdrawn were allegedly used to pay his personal water and electricity bills.

During the court hearing on May 20, 2025 CIABOC’s legal team, led by Assistant Director Thushitha Jayanetti, informed the Magistrate that more than 20 witnesses are yet to be questioned. They raised concerns that releasing the suspects on bail could lead to witness intimidation, adding that Keheliya Rambukwella had previously tried to influence witnesses while in office.

President’s Counsel Kalinga Indatissa, appearing for the defense, denied the interference allegations and requested bail for his client. However, Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali refused the request, saying that allowing bail could obstruct the ongoing investigation and affect witness testimonies.

She emphasized the need for more time to complete the inquiry due to the large number of witnesses.

The court also noted that Mr. Basnayake, who served as the Public Relations Officer, had failed to appear before CIABOC despite being summoned.

As a result, Keheliya Rambukwella will remain in remand until June 3, 2025. The Magistrate also instructed prison officials to provide him with necessary medical treatment during his remand period.

Ramith Rambukwella’s appearance before CIABOC today was in compliance with the court’s directive, and further legal action is expected as the investigation continues.