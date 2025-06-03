Australia stands with Sri Lanka’s new Government

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake met with Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles this morning (June 3) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo to strengthen the longstanding ties between Sri Lanka and Australia.

The discussion focused on expanding cooperation in key areas such as trade, defence, tourism and investment. President Dissanayake spoke about Sri Lanka’s recent progress towards economic stability and outlined the government’s efforts to fight corruption and fraud.

He thanked the Australian government for its support in maritime security operations and its assistance in tackling illegal trade, human trafficking, terrorism and arms smuggling. The President also assured that Sri Lanka remains a safe destination for both tourists and investors.

Deputy Prime Minister Marles, marking 70 years of political and economic relations between the two nations, expressed Australia’s commitment to working closely with Sri Lanka’s new administration. He commended the government’s anti-corruption drive and stressed the importance of deepening trade and political relations.

The Australian delegation included:

Paul Stephens, Australian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka

Gregory Laurence Moriarty, Secretary of the Department of Defence

Simon Eric O’Connor, Senior Adviser to the Deputy Prime Minister

Lalita Kapur, Australian Deputy High Commissioner to Sri Lanka

From the Sri Lankan side, Dr Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Secretary to the President, and Roshan Gamage, Additional Secretary to the President, were also present.