Sri Lanka to modernise 100 railway stations under ‘Dream Destination’ project

Posted by Editor on June 28, 2025 - 3:16 pm

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake announced that the government’s key goal is to transform Sri Lanka into a more developed nation, not just through small reforms, but through deep, lasting change.

He made this statement at the official launch of the “Dream Destination” project on Friday evening (June 27) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

The President said that the current leadership is breaking away from the country’s old political traditions and is focused on building a new, stable system. He called on all sectors of society to work together to take the country to the next level.

A major focus of this transformation, the President said, is improving the public transport system. He emphasized that arbitrary actions by officials or individuals would no longer be tolerated under his administration. He also warned that misuse of public property must be met with accountability, with all citizens subject to the same laws.

The Dream Destination project aims to modernize 100 railway stations across the country. It is being carried out by the Ministry of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation, along with the Clean Sri Lanka Programme and private sector partners through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

The project aims to create clean, safe, and accessible railway stations for all passengers, including those with special needs.

President Dissanayake said improving public transport is essential to reducing road accidents, traffic congestion, environmental damage from vehicle emissions, and the high cost of vehicle imports. He cited statistics showing that about eight people die every day in road accidents, stressing the need for stronger road safety regulations.

He also welcomed private sector involvement in modernising railway stations, inviting companies to help give them a modern and unique look that matches global standards.

During the event, the Road Safety Action Plan 2025–2026 was officially handed over to the President by Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation, Bimal Rathnayake.

Minister Rathnayake said that traffic congestion causes a loss of 2–3% of the country’s GDP each year. Since 2012, the public has relied less on public transport, which has worsened transport problems. He stressed that upgrading public transport is now urgent.

To address this, the Ministry plans to propose new railway lines connecting Kottawa to Avissawella, and Avissawella to Ratnapura. It will also improve infrastructure for cargo transport by rail. The Minister added that the government plans to revive the Nuwara Eliya–Nanu Oya railway line with private sector help, especially for tourism. Additional railway development projects are expected in the upcoming national budget.

At the event, Murad Ismail, Founder and Chief Architect of MICD Associates, presented the master plan for the railway station upgrades. Engineer M.M.S. Moremada of the National Intelligence Organization shared experiences from pilot projects at Maradana, Mirigama, and Moratuwa stations, and offered technical support for future projects.

Meanwhile, V.C.E. Jayasekara, Chief Engineer (Signal and Telecommunication) at Sri Lanka Railways, said there are 429 unprotected railway crossings in the country. He stressed that improving safety at the most dangerous 134 crossings could greatly reduce accidents.

Participants also took part in an interactive discussion and were introduced to a new online platform to support the Dream Destination project.

Senior officials present included Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Secretary to the President; Prof. Kapila C.K. Perera, Secretary to the Ministry of Transport; Sumudu Ratnayake, Software Engineer; and leaders from several major private sector organizations.