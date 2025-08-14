Sri Lanka President halts Mannar wind power projects over local concerns

A discussion on the proposed wind power plant in the Mannar area and related issues was held yesterday afternoon (August 13) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, under the patronage of Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The meeting focused on the country’s energy needs and the importance of the project to the economy. It was decided to develop a framework to identify and address issues faced by local residents due to the wind power plant. In addition, it was agreed to temporarily suspend construction work on the already commenced 20 MW wind power plant and the proposed 50 MW wind power plant, both awarded through a tender process.

The President noted that energy is not just a local resource but a national asset, and that electricity issues are linked not only to household bills but also to production costs, foreign investment, and the overall economy.

President Dissanayake emphasized that the government is always ready to discuss the impacts of projects on people’s livelihoods, the economy, and their way of life, as well as to address public concerns. He further stated that all resources of the country belong to its people, and that energy is a right of the entire nation, not just one particular region.

Highlighting the importance of timely implementation of development projects, the President said that delays lead to missed opportunities for economic growth. He added that protests against such projects hinder the government’s ability to provide relief to investors and industrialists. Therefore, he stressed the need for consensus among all stakeholders and assured that the government is ready to provide solutions at any time for issues affecting local residents in areas where such projects are implemented.

Representatives from Mannar, including religious leaders, stated that both the ilmenite project and the wind power project are causing environmental damage and affecting people’s lives. They also informed the President that environmental reports and recommendations are not being properly implemented.

President Dissanayake said the project would be postponed for one month to examine the issues faced by Mannar residents, and that measures would be taken to provide urgent solutions during that period.

It was revealed that while India’s Adani company was set to sell a unit of electricity to the Sri Lankan government at USD 8.26 cents (LKR 25), the actual price per unit from this wind power project is USD 4.65 cents (LKR 13). The government of Sri Lanka aims to maintain the average electricity generation cost at around LKR 13 per unit.

The President also announced that funds will be allocated in the upcoming budget for the renovation of the Kokilai Bridge in the North and for the new Mannar water supply project.

Minister of Energy Kumara Jayakody said that the Department of Land Reclamation has been instructed to prepare a report on potential flooding in Mannar due to the wind power plant.

To resolve land issues, the Department of Wildlife Conservation, Forest Conservation Department, Mahaweli Authority, Ministry of Lands, and Ministry of Environment will jointly prepare a report on northern lands and submit recommendations.

The event was attended by Northern Province religious leaders, Minister of Energy Kumara Jayakody, Deputy Minister of Cooperative Development Upali Samarasinghe, Members of Parliament from both the government and opposition representing the Northern Province, Secretary to the Ministry of Energy Professor Udayanga Hemapala, government officials, and representatives of Mannar citizens’ committees.