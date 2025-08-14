Sri Lanka President reviews transport, highways and ports in pre-budget talks

Posted by Editor on August 14, 2025 - 8:41 am

A pre-budget discussion for the Ministry of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation was held yesterday morning (August 13) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, chaired by Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The meeting reviewed the 2025 budget allocations and discussed proposals for the 2026 budget. The President examined each transport sector individually, including highways, expressways and rural roads, and assessed budget provisions for ports, their operations, the utilisation of funds and future development plans.

President Dissanayake instructed officials to prepare measures to ensure reliable services on rural bus routes, even if the government has to bear the cost. He noted that although these routes often operate at a loss, they are essential for the public.

Highlighting the importance of strategic investment, the President stressed that the upcoming budget should prioritise sectors vital to national development. He urged officials to develop initiatives that would enable the transport, highways, ports and civil aviation sectors to contribute more to the economy.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation Bimal Ratnayake, Deputy Minister of Transport and Highways Dr. Prasanna Gunasena, Deputy Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation Engineer Janitha Ruwan Kodithuwakku, Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Secretary to the Ministry of Finance Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma, Senior Additional Secretaries to the President Russell Aponsu and Kapila Janaka Bandara, along with other senior officials from the Ministry.