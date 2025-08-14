Senior Police officer arrested over Rs. 10 Million bribery tied to underworld

Acting Director of the Police Cultural Division, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sathish Gamage, was arrested today (August 14) by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

He was taken into custody over allegations of accepting bribes exceeding 10 million rupees from members of powerful underworld gangs and drug traffickers.

Investigations have revealed that the bribe money was deposited into the suspect’s bank accounts, as well as into the accounts of his relatives and associates.

Following a lengthy investigation, the senior police officer who was serving at the Police Field Force Headquarters at the time was apprehended.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today.