Priyantha Weerasooriya assumes duties as 37th IGP of Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on August 14, 2025 - 1:30 pm

Attorney-at-Law Priyantha Weerasooriya officially assumed duties this morning (August 14) as the 37th Inspector General of Police (IGP) of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.

The ceremony was held at Police Headquarters in Colombo.

The event began with a guard of honour presented to the new IGP by the Police Headquarters. This was followed by the administration of the Police Oath.

Mr. Weerasooriya then formally took over his new responsibilities after receiving blessings from representatives of multiple religions.

Several senior Deputy Inspectors General of Police and other high-ranking officers of the Sri Lanka Police attended the ceremony.