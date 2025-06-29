Two missing, four rescued after Tangalle fishing boat accident

A multi-day fishing vessel that departed from Paravi Wella Beach in Tangalle has met with an accident at sea.

At the time of the incident, six fishermen were on board the vessel, of whom four have been rescued.

Two fishermen are reported missing, and search operations are currently underway to locate them.

Reports indicate that the accident occurred while they were returning from fishing activities and that the vessel had collided with a rock reef.

Two of the rescued fishermen have been admitted to Tangalle Base Hospital.

Meanwhile, three other boat accidents were reported yesterday (June 28) in the seas off Galle, Kalutara, and Hikkaduwa.