Sri Lanka warns public against paying brokers for passport services

Posted by Editor on June 29, 2025 - 9:55 am

The Department of Immigration and Emigration of Sri Lanka has strongly advised the public not to pay any brokers or outsiders to submit passport applications or expedite the process.

In an official notice, the department emphasized that all passport-related payments must be made only at the Shroff counter, where an official receipt will be issued.

Members of the public are also reminded not to give money to any brokers, whether operating inside or outside the department premises.

Passports must be collected exclusively from the passport issuing counter, and receipts should also be obtained only from this counter to ensure transparency.

Additionally, the Sri Lanka Immigration and Emigration Department stated that token cards for both regular and one-day passport services are issued daily from 6:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The department urges public cooperation to ensure a fair, secure, and smooth passport application process.