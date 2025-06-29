Veteran Singer Ishaq Baig granted Rs. 1 Million from President’s Fund

Posted by Editor on June 29, 2025 - 7:53 pm

Veteran singer Ishaq Baig has been granted one million rupees for his medical treatment from the President’s Fund, following the directive of Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, Dr. Hiniduma Sunil Senevi, visited Ishaq Baig’s residence today (June 29) on behalf of the President’s Fund and handed over a cheque for one million rupees to the ailing veteran singer.

The Sri Lankan Singers’ Association launched a campaign titled “Ishak ta Kotiyak” (Rs. 10 million for Ishak) to raise funds for Baig’s treatment. President Anura Kumara Dissanayake subsequently instructed officials to allocate Rs. 1 million from the President’s Fund to support the cause.

Sri Lankan Singers’ Association President Rohan De Silva stated that the campaign “Ishak ta Kotiyak” was initiated to assist Ishaq Baig with his treatment and related expenses.

“Ishaq requires about Rs. 100,000 monthly for his treatment and medication. We aim to invest the funds raised so that Ishaq can receive at least Rs. 100,000 each month for his expenses. We were able to reach the Rs. 10 million target within five days. However, we will keep the account open until Esala Poya Day, in response to continued interest from well-wishers,” he said.