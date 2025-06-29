Sri Lanka welcomes over 116,000 tourists in June 2025

According to data from the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA), a total of 116,469 tourists have arrived in Sri Lanka during the month of June 2025.

Based on statistics released by the SLTDA, 32,977 of these arrivals were from India, accounting for 28.3% of the total for the month.

Additionally, in June, 9,429 tourists arrived from the United Kingdom, 7,326 from China, 5,739 from Bangladesh, and 5,736 Australian nationals visited Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, with the release of the latest statistics for June 2025, the cumulative number of tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka for the year has risen to 1,146,272.

Among the total arrivals in 2025 so far, 237,037 were from India, 112,118 from Russia, and 105,703 from the United Kingdom.