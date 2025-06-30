600 out-of-service SLTB buses to be repaired and re-deployed

Posted by Editor on June 30, 2025 - 8:49 am

Deputy Minister of Transport and Highways, Prasanna Gunasena, says that 600 Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) buses that were previously out of service will be repaired and returned to operation.

The Deputy Minister stated that the government has also allocated funds to increase the number of SLTB buses.

He further said that an islandwide survey has been conducted regarding the existing shortage of SLTB drivers and conductors.

Prasanna Gunasena added that the list of identified shortages of drivers and conductors has been submitted to the Prime Minister’s sub-committee for approval to proceed with recruitment.