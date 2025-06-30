Sri Lanka Police transfers: Senior officers and OICs reassigned

Posted by Editor on June 30, 2025 - 10:08 am

Several senior officers of the Sri Lanka Police have been transferred and appointed to new positions with immediate effect, the Police Media Division announced.

These changes have been approved by the National Police Commission (NPC).

Senior Police Transfers:

SSP C. Gunaratne – Appointed as Director of the Sri Lanka Police College, while continuing duties as Director of the Police Cadet Division. SSP B.A.E. Prasanna – Transferred from Mount Lavinia to take over as Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Kebithigollewa Division. SSP A.J. Gunasekara – Moved from Director of the Bureau for the Investigation of Abuse of Children and Women to OIC of the Mount Lavinia Division. SSP H.W.I.S. Muthumala (Female) – Transferred from Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to Director of the Bureau for the Investigation of Abuse of Children and Women. SP G.V.A.K.C. Ariyawansa – Transferred from Director of the Gampola Division to Director of the Central Criminal Investigation Bureau (CCIB).

OIC Transfers:

Five Officers-in-Charge of police stations have also been transferred with immediate effect:

K.C.P. de Silva , former OIC of Welipanna, assigned to general duties in the Elpitiya Division.

, former OIC of Welipanna, assigned to general duties in the Elpitiya Division. E.M.A.I.B. Ekanayaka , transferred from Puttalam, appointed as the new OIC of Nawagattegama Police Station.

, transferred from Puttalam, appointed as the new OIC of Nawagattegama Police Station. Inspector S.K. Anurajith , from Colombo Central Division, takes over as OIC of Welipanna.

, from Colombo Central Division, takes over as OIC of Welipanna. Inspector A.H.G.R.T. Hemachandra , former OIC of Karadiyanaru, appointed OIC of Aduruppu Street Police Station.

, former OIC of Karadiyanaru, appointed OIC of Aduruppu Street Police Station. Inspector T.C. Pathum Kumara, previously at Nawagattegama, now appointed as OIC of Karadiyanaru Police Station.

According to Police Headquarters, these transfers were made based on service requirements.