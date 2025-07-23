Sri Lanka Prime Minister calls for innovation-friendly regulations in digital health

Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya on Tuesday (July 22) underscored the urgent need for regulatory frameworks that promote innovation in digital technology while ensuring safety, data privacy, and ethical standards.

Delivering the keynote address at a roundtable discussion on digital mental health held at Temple Trees, she emphasized that the Sri Lankan government is committed to integrating digital solutions into the country’s mental health services as part of its broader national digitization strategy.

Dr. Amarasuriya highlighted the importance of clear, supportive policies to effectively regulate emerging digital health tools, ensuring their efficacy, safety, and ethical compliance. She also called for a coordinated, multi-sectoral, and multidisciplinary approach to tackle mental health challenges in Sri Lanka.

She further stressed the need for a well-trained mental health workforce and greater community involvement to improve outcomes at the grassroots level.

Addressing the growing role of digital technology in education and mental health, the Prime Minister pointed out a significant gap in understanding between parents and children—particularly in light of recent education reforms aimed at digital integration.

The roundtable was organized in collaboration with the global digital mental health network of eMHIC (eMental Health International Collaborative) and brought together both local and international experts.

Participants included Canadian Senator Kathy Hay, Prof. Anil Thapliyal, Executive Director of eMHIC, and representatives from Sri Lankan government agencies, universities, and professional bodies.

The event focused on exploring innovative, technology-driven strategies to strengthen mental health services across the country.