President pays final respects to late Sri Dhammadassi Anunayake thero

Posted by Editor on July 23, 2025 - 11:07 am

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake paid his final respects to the late Most Venerable Anamaduwa Sri Dhammadassi Anunayake Thero last night (July 22).

The President visited the Most Venerable Udugama Sri Buddharakkhita Maha Nayaka Thero Memorial Hall of the Asgiri Maha Viharaya, where the remains of the late Anunayake Thero are lying in state. There, he offered his final respects and extended his heartfelt condolences to the Maha Sangha of the Asgiri Chapter.

Following this, the President met with the Most Venerable Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana Maha Nayaka Thero of the Asgiri Chapter and engaged in a cordial discussion.