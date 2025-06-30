Supreme Court of Sri Lanka rules some clauses of Electricity Bill unconstitutional

Posted by Editor on June 30, 2025 - 10:37 am

The Supreme Court of Sri Lanka has determined that several clauses in the proposed Electricity Amendment Bill are inconsistent with the Constitution, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Dr. Rizvie Salih announced today (June 30).

According to the Supreme Court’s determination, these clauses, in their current form, can only be enacted with a special majority in Parliament and approval through a public referendum.

However, the Court stated that if the recommended amendments are incorporated, the Bill could be passed with a simple majority in Parliament, without the need for a referendum.

The Deputy Speaker emphasized that the constitutional inconsistencies would no longer apply if the Bill is revised in line with the Court’s guidance.