Sri Lanka President launches high-level probe into SriLankan Airlines and Aviation corruption

Posted by Editor on July 23, 2025 - 2:57 pm

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has appointed a Special Presidential Investigation Committee to look into serious allegations of fraud, corruption, and irregularities at SriLankan Airlines Limited and Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited.

The President met with the committee members on July 22, 2025 at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo and held a discussion about the scope and urgency of their assignment.

He stressed that the failure to conduct proper investigations in the past has led to inefficiency and a loss of public trust in both institutions.

He urged the committee to carry out a comprehensive and swift investigation and submit a detailed report with key recommendations to correct existing issues and prevent future misconduct.

The letters of appointment were handed over by Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake.

The Committee is chaired by K. N. M. Kumarasinghe, Additional Secretary to the President, who will also serve as the Convenor.

Other members include:

H. M. Gamini Wijesinghe – Retired Auditor General

– Retired Auditor General Gnanasiri Senanayake – Retired Additional Director General of Customs

– Retired Additional Director General of Customs Dushantha Basnayake – Chairman, National Savings Bank

– Chairman, National Savings Bank Don Chaminda J. Athukorala – Attorney-at-Law

– Attorney-at-Law N. A. H. K. Wijeratne – Additional Director General, Department of Public Enterprises

The committee will investigate alleged offenses that occurred between 2010 and 2025 within the two state-owned entities.

The key areas of focus include:

Abuse of power and misuse of privileges by board members and top management

Irregularities in contract awards and recruitment

Lapses in aviation security

Issues in duty-free shop transactions and activities of overseas sales agents

Administrative mismanagement and corruption that harmed SriLankan Airlines operations

Additionally, the committee will investigate any corruption or irregularities in the procurement, leasing, or acquisition of aircraft and other services exceeding Rs. 10 million from 2000 to 2025.

The committee will also review the findings of the J. C. Weliamuna Committee Report and the Auditor General’s Special Investigation Report, with the goal of identifying those responsible and providing recommendations to restore good governance and accountability.

The final report is expected to serve as a roadmap for reform and a deterrent against future misconduct in the aviation sector.